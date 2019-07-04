KP Excise recovers 3,456m in taxes during 2018-19: official

PESHAWAR: Director General KP Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Syed Fayaz Ali Shah on Thursday said that his department had recovered Rs3456 million worth of different taxes against the given target of 3364 million for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Excise, he said that a major chunk of taxes was urban immovable property tax where Rs1285 million were recovered against the set target of Rs1100 million. "We have achieved 103 percent of set target and we are ready for the next year with a plan to conduct fresh surveys for raising a number of rating areas in existing and other municipalities to broaden the tax net," he added.