UoP signs agreement with global nutrition body

PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar has signed a letter of agreement on Thursday with Nutrition International Right Start Project for the capacity building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and population welfare workforce in health supply chain management to better facilitate medicines’ management, efficacy and storage in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through university’s expertise of Institute of Management Studies.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan and Country Director from Nutrition International Dr Shabina Raza signed the agreement. Through the agreement, the master trainers from Institute of Management Studies will train 80 officials from the Health Department and Population Welfare Department in a series of five-day workshops.

The USAID global health supply chain management Chemonics project carried out master training workshops for the academics of Institute of Management Studies, last year. Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan praised the initiative and called upon the relevant departments to garner support for the success of the trainings and its deliverables in the KP health sector reforms.