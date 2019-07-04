close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

Lower Kohistan dwellers protest ‘favouritism in appointments’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

MANSEHRA: The residents of Lower Kohistan on Thursday blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic over for an hour to protest alleged mismanagement and favouritism in appointments in health and other departments in the district.

The angry protesters assembled near Ronowalia Bridge and blocked the KKH to traffic. District Police Officer Muhammad Suleman Khan rushed to scene along with heavy contingent of police and convinced protesters to reopen the road to traffic.

He assured them that he would raise the issue with Hazara Commissioner Zaheerul Islam who was present in Pattan. The protesters, led by local Member Provincial Assembly Mufti Abdul Ghafar, reopened the road to traffic and later met with commissioner and apprised him of their demands.

Ghafar said that he was the chairman of district development advisory committee but Deputy Commissioner, Lower Kohistan, Hassan Abid was not obeying his orders. "The appointments of lower grade employees are made without fulfilling legal formalities," he added. The commissioner assured the protesters that he would hold an inquiry and if deputy commissioner was found involved in any anomalies would be taken to justice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus