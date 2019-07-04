Lower Kohistan dwellers protest ‘favouritism in appointments’

MANSEHRA: The residents of Lower Kohistan on Thursday blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic over for an hour to protest alleged mismanagement and favouritism in appointments in health and other departments in the district.

The angry protesters assembled near Ronowalia Bridge and blocked the KKH to traffic. District Police Officer Muhammad Suleman Khan rushed to scene along with heavy contingent of police and convinced protesters to reopen the road to traffic.

He assured them that he would raise the issue with Hazara Commissioner Zaheerul Islam who was present in Pattan. The protesters, led by local Member Provincial Assembly Mufti Abdul Ghafar, reopened the road to traffic and later met with commissioner and apprised him of their demands.

Ghafar said that he was the chairman of district development advisory committee but Deputy Commissioner, Lower Kohistan, Hassan Abid was not obeying his orders. "The appointments of lower grade employees are made without fulfilling legal formalities," he added. The commissioner assured the protesters that he would hold an inquiry and if deputy commissioner was found involved in any anomalies would be taken to justice.