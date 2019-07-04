KP CM announces compensation for boat tragedy victims

HARIPUR: Announcing compensation for the heirs of boat tragedy victims, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the heavy flow of water, depth of surface and silt were hindering the rescue operation.

"The rescue teams would continue the struggle till the recovery of each of the missing passenger," he told journalists during his visit to facilitation camp that the district administration had set up after the Haripur-bound boat capsized on Wednesday afternoon.

He also had an aerial view of the point near Brug village where the boat carrying over 40 persons capsized. According to official figures, nine of the passengers survived the tragedy while the bodies of four minor children were also recovered.

About the unsafe journey and poor safety measures, the chief minister declared the registration of all the boats used for transportation of passengers, luggage or for picnic purposes in the Tarbela Lake mandatory. He directed the administration to take all necessary steps to ensure that every boat has life jackets and load passengers and luggage as per capacity.

The CM announced a compensation of Rs500,000 for the family of each victim and Rs100,000 for each survivor. Speaking to the media persons, Omar Ayub said that all the water bodies coming under the control of federal government would also follow the same order of ensuring life jackets for passengers on each of the boat and their proper registration. He said that it was for the first time that such a tragic incident occurred in Haripur and that too was due to overloading and heavy flooding at a specific point.

Meanwhile, rescue workers from Pak Army, Rescue 1122 and local divers continued the operation but failed to find even a single body due to heavy flow of water and mud below the surface, which they believed hampered the operation.