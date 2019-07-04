Sarwar rules out political victimisation

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday ruled out any notion of political victimisation of anyone, including any member of the opposition, saying that no such question arises at all.

Talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar which also included Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Muhammad Zain Sheikh, Muhammad Irshad Dogar, Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar, Wakeel Khan Manj and others at the Governor's House, Sarwar said PTI was ensuring the system of reward and punishment at every level.

Transparent and across-the-board accountability is voice of the people to make the future of the country bright, developed and prosperous, he added. "Whenever any anti-corruption department holds any member of the opposition accountable, they start making hue and cry of political victimisation. But in reality, the PTI government has not initiated any case against opposition members till today" Sarwar said.

All the corruption-fighting departments, including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are working independently, he added. The scourge of corruption has caused maximum damage to Pakistan, he said maintaining that transparent accountability was a must to resolve the issues faced by the country and put it on the track to progress and prosperity.

"The government will support all the accountability departments to ensure transparent accountability and every step of the government will be according to the law and the Constitution". No injustice will be done to anybody, he maintained.

The governor said that the sacrifices of the Armed Forces against terrorism would not go in vain, adding that the whole nation salutes army soldiers who were martyred in Azad Kashmir by militants. He urged the United Nations and other international bodies to take notice of Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Held Kashmir.