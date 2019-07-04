Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager

LONDON: Frank Lampard promised to keep Chelsea competitive at the top of the Premier League after his return to the club as manager on a three-year deal was confirmed on Thursday.

Lampard won 13 trophies in 13 years and became Chelsea’s all-time leading marksmen with 211 goals from midfield during a decorated playing career at Stamford Bridge. However, the former England midfielder has just one season of managerial experience having led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in May.

Lampard faces what he described as the biggest challenge of his career with Chelsea having lost their best player of recent times in Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last month and serving a two-window transfer ban that prevents him from making new signings. However, he believes Chelsea can remain in the Premier League’s top four.

“We want to be playing Champions League football year in, year out for sure,” said Lampard. “Of course there are variables, we know at the moment there is the transfer ban, we know about the situation. We know Man City and Liverpool pulled away last year and we should be realistic about that, but we should never stop trying as Chelsea to be up there and I think we should be.”