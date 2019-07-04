Will he stay or will he go?

LONDON: Pakistan’s cricket chiefs could opt to start afresh in the aftermath of the national team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last four.

Mickey Arthur, the team’s coach, hopes that doesn’t happen. He wants to keep his job and is open about it. Does Sarfraz Ahmed also have a similar desire? Is the Pakistan captain also hoping to retain his job after the World Cup?

Unlike Arthur, Sarfraz is not willing to talk about it. “My wish will stay in my heart,” he said on Thursday ahead of Pakistan’s last World Cup group match against Bangladesh at Lord’s. “It’s up to the PCB to decide and I’m sure it will decide what’s best for Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Sarfraz also refrained from commenting on what sort of changes Pakistan should undergo after the World Cup. “It’s entirely up to the PCB to decide whether any changes are required (after the World Cup),” he said.