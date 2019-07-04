Pakistan unlikely to hand misfiring Malik farewell game

LONDON: When Shoaib Malik was dismissed for a golden duck in Pakistan’s high stakes World Cup game against India at Old Trafford on June 16, it seemed like game over for the veteran all-rounder, writes Khalid Hussain.

It was the second duck in a row for Malik, who flopped miserably in the three World Cup matches he played. When Pakistan didn’t pick him in their playing eleven for their last three group games, it became quite apparent that he was no more part of the team’s World Cup plans. In fact, his critics hoped that it was the end of the 37-year-old’s international career.

But suddenly there has been this talk of giving Malik a farewell game here at the iconic Lord’s ground in Pakistan’s final group game against Bangladesh on Friday. Malik, who played 35 Tests, 287 One-day Internationals and 111 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan during a long career spanning over 18 years, also captained Pakistan. Sources close to him told ‘The News’ that he is desperate for one final outing for Pakistan.

But it is unlikely. Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan’s captain, refrained from commenting on whether the team was mulling the option of handing Malik a swansong on Friday.

In fact he hinted that Pakistan might continue with the winning combination against Bangladesh in a game which they need to win by a near impossible margin in order to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

“We haven’t looked at the wicket yet but I can tell you that we are planning to field our best possible team in tomorrow’s match,” Sarfraz said. The aging Malik, who has scored 8 runs from three appearances in this World Cup, is by far Pakistan’s worst player in the tournament.