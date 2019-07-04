Kyrgyz ex-leader’s supporters demand parliament dissolution

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Supporters of Kyrgyzstan’s embattled former president Almazbak Atambayev on Wednesday threatened "mass protests", if the current leader fails to overhaul government and parliament.

Atambayev’s supporters, at a rally in the capital Bishkek, gave President Sooronbai Jeenbekov two months to meet a series of demands that included dissolving the legislature and disbanding the government.

The rally, attended by around two thousand people, was the first to feature Atambayev since parliament voted to strip him of immunity last week, opening a path to potential prosecution on corruption charges.

Atambayev and Jeenbekov came to power together in a popular uprising in 2010 -- the country’s second in five years -- but fell out soon after Jeenbekov was elected president in 2017 with Atambayev’s backing.

Speaking at the rally, Atambayev accused his former ally of forming a "clan regime" consisting of Jeenbekov’s relatives and the relatives of a former customs official. "Parliament should disband, the government should be dismissed," he said. Atambayev’s spokeswoman read out a resolution at the end of the meeting calling for "mass protests" if the demands to dissolve parliament and dismiss the cabinet along with several others are not met in two months.