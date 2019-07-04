Aussie student detained in North Korea released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: A 29-year-old Australian student detained in North Korea arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, hours after surfacing in Beijing where he said he felt "great" after being released. Alek Sigley -- one of a handful of Westerners living and studying in North Korea -- disappeared without a trace around June 23, prompting a week of deep concern and frantic speculation about his fate.
