close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 5, 2019

Hollywood producer held in Malaysia

World

AFP
July 5, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian producer of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starred film "The Wolf of Wall Street" was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of money laundering as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal, officials said.

Riza Aziz was detained in Malaysia after questioning by graft investigators and will appear in court Friday to face charges, said Latheefa Koya, head of the anti-corruption agency. Riza is the stepson of Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, and the son of the country’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor. Both Najib and Rosmah have been charged over the plundering of state fund 1MDB. "I confirm (Riza) has been arrested today and was released on bail," Latheefa said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus