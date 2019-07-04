Hollywood producer held in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian producer of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starred film "The Wolf of Wall Street" was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of money laundering as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal, officials said.

Riza Aziz was detained in Malaysia after questioning by graft investigators and will appear in court Friday to face charges, said Latheefa Koya, head of the anti-corruption agency. Riza is the stepson of Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, and the son of the country’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor. Both Najib and Rosmah have been charged over the plundering of state fund 1MDB. "I confirm (Riza) has been arrested today and was released on bail," Latheefa said.