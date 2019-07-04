Ex-Norwegian minister sentenced

OSLO: A former Norwegian government minister has been sentenced to five years in jail for sexually abusing three asylum seekers over several years, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Svein Ludvigsen, 72, a former fisheries minister, was convicted of abusing his position as county governor and exploiting the vulnerable situations of three young men, one of whom has a mild mental disability.

The sentence was handed down on Wednesday but made public a day later. The abuse of the men, now aged between 25 and 34, occurred between 2011 and 2017, according to court documents seen by AFP. Victims told the court that Ludvigsen, who is now retired, had offered them housing and jobs in exchange for sexual favours. Two of the three men had also been concerned that their residency permits could have been withdrawn if they didn’t comply.