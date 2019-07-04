close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 5, 2019

Ex-Norwegian minister sentenced

World

AFP
July 5, 2019

OSLO: A former Norwegian government minister has been sentenced to five years in jail for sexually abusing three asylum seekers over several years, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Svein Ludvigsen, 72, a former fisheries minister, was convicted of abusing his position as county governor and exploiting the vulnerable situations of three young men, one of whom has a mild mental disability.

The sentence was handed down on Wednesday but made public a day later. The abuse of the men, now aged between 25 and 34, occurred between 2011 and 2017, according to court documents seen by AFP. Victims told the court that Ludvigsen, who is now retired, had offered them housing and jobs in exchange for sexual favours. Two of the three men had also been concerned that their residency permits could have been withdrawn if they didn’t comply.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus