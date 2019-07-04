Sudan’s school students march for ‘civilian rule’

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of students from several schools in three Sudanese towns took to the streets on Thursday, chanting "civilian rule, civilian rule," witnesses said, the main demand of demonstrators protesting against the ruling generals. The spontaneous protests by school students in the agricultural towns of Madani, Gadaref and Sinnar came as talks between the protest leaders and generals entered a second day on Thursday."Students from the high school stepped out of their campus and marched towards downtown, chanting ‘civilian rule, civilian rule,’" a teacher from the school in the central town of Madani told AFP by telephone.