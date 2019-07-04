France’s first lady calls out ‘relentless’ bullying

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Brigitte Macron, wife of France’s president and a former teacher, on Thursday lashed out at online bullying, denouncing it as "relentless" in remarks to G7 education ministers.
Addressing delegates in Sevres near Paris, the former high-school teacher urged them to "encourage young people to speak out". Last month, an 11-year-old girl committed suicide after being repeatedly bullied by classmates and a teacher at a school near Paris in a case widely covered in the French press.
"It’s relentless. Before, we went home at 4:00 pm and that was it, we could relax," she said. "Now, it’s day and night." She also read out letters she had received from parents and children, including one from a 16-year-old girl who told her: "I don’t live anymore, I survive."
In June, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer unveiled plans to update teacher training on bullying, to extend the opening hours of a cyberbullying helpline, and to include bullying in school performance evaluations. Although Brigitte Macron tends to keep a low profile, she regularly visits schools and charities to promote her anti-bullying work.
PARIS: Brigitte Macron, wife of France’s president and a former teacher, on Thursday lashed out at online bullying, denouncing it as "relentless" in remarks to G7 education ministers.
Addressing delegates in Sevres near Paris, the former high-school teacher urged them to "encourage young people to speak out". Last month, an 11-year-old girl committed suicide after being repeatedly bullied by classmates and a teacher at a school near Paris in a case widely covered in the French press.
"It’s relentless. Before, we went home at 4:00 pm and that was it, we could relax," she said. "Now, it’s day and night." She also read out letters she had received from parents and children, including one from a 16-year-old girl who told her: "I don’t live anymore, I survive."
In June, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer unveiled plans to update teacher training on bullying, to extend the opening hours of a cyberbullying helpline, and to include bullying in school performance evaluations. Although Brigitte Macron tends to keep a low profile, she regularly visits schools and charities to promote her anti-bullying work.