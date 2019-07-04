Education that scams

Many of our private schools have no intentions of increasing the standard of education or improving the literacy rate as they are focused on their earnings. Strict action must be taken against the private school mafia which is milking parents under various excuses. Parents are forced to buy books, copies, stationery and uniforms from chosen shops where they have to pay 300 to 400 percent more than the market rate.

New minor curriculum changes are introduced every year so that students cannot use old books, which is a way to extract money from parents. Teachers are being used as sales associates with the sole aim to encourage this by promoting these acts. I would like to ask the board of education to please help eliminate this greedy and selfish exploitation of our children in the name of education.

Syed A Hussain

Karachi