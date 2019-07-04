Contamination issues

I have been living in Karachi for 20 years and have observed a problem that has persisted here going ignored. The lack of proper sewage lines is something that should be of concern to the appropriate authorities. I feel disgusted when I see sewerage water running down main roads and side lanes. People blame the government for this – and rightly so. Yes, they should blame the government, but it is also not entirely the government’s fault. Sewage lines are blocked on purpose by municipal workers to earn more money, and people too dump their rubbish into these lines. Sewerage water gets mixed with water supply lines and causes various diseases through contamination and lack of proper sanitation.

I suffered through typhoid last year due to dirty water being supplied to an area of the city. Many cases of diarrhoea are registered daily. Thirty percent of deaths in Karachi occur because drinking water contains harmful bacteria and other contaminants. Stagnant water and sewage on the roads leads to malaria and other diseases, as a consequence of which children remain absent from school and adults can’t go to office, which affects the economy. Every day I hear reports from various TV channels about water getting mixed with sewage and sewerage lines getting choked. I hope that the concerned authorities will take note and try to focus on this issue more.

Taimoor Imran

Karachi