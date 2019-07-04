close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
July 5, 2019

Too hot to do much

Newspost

 
July 5, 2019

In spite of the blindingly bright sun and the sweltering summer heat, the current visitation hours of the Governor House Lahore on Sundays remain from 10am to 4pm.

It can be a frustrating challenge to visit our national monuments during peak hours where the heat hits you the hardest. I would like to suggest that the visiting hours be changed during the summer from 6am to 12 noon in an effort to combat dehydration and sunstroke fears.

Asad Siddiqi

Lahore

