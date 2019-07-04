Taxes help, not hurt

The payment of taxes and the submission of the annual tax returns are mandatory for all adult citizens. In most of the developed nations, where the public service departments are highly efficient, accountability is transparent and the literacy rate is generally close to a hundred percent, filling out your annual tax return is just a routine. We may not be able to compete with these countries but we can try to do so at least. We need to initiate a system based on transparency, honesty, justice and equal treatment for all. Any loopholes for those in charge to take advantage of this should be seen to, therefore eliminating most of the corruption that runs rampant. Anybody, having doubts that the present systems can ever be changed, are in for a surprise. Such a notion, speaks of stagnation in thinking and accepting every type of weakness as a must or necessary evil for a country like ours!

Therefore, instead of criticising the issues with our government or creating hurdles by being uncooperative, we must do whatever is required by the law.

Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi