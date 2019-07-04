Green Line track between Numaish and Municipal Park to be built on road level

No underground track would be constructed for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project between Numaish and Municipal Park in order to avoid difficulties in merging the tracks of other bus routes with it.

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure that the aforesaid portion of the Green Line BRT was at grade, which means to be on the same level as that of the road passing along.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah told the meeting that the federal government had given two options to the provincial government for the construction of the Green Line BRT infrastructure from Numaish to Municipal Park. The track could either be constructed at grade or underground. “The CM has to decide whether the project should be built underground or at grade,” he said.

The CM decided in favour of constructing the track at grade. He said doing so would also result in its early completion and he did not want further delays as the project had already taken much time.

Murad said various other routes of buses from Lyari, Keamari, Hawke’s Bay, Fisheries and other areas to MA Jinnah would be difficult to connect with the Green Line track if it was constructed underground.

“The main issue will be of connectivity of different routes of BRTs to the main junction, therefore we have to make it at grade,” he said.