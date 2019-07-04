Two ‘street criminals’ killed, cop injured in encounter

Two suspected street criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with police near Superhighway on Thursday.

Police officials said that the encounter took place near New Sabzi Mandi within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The police said that the encounter took place when the police found at least four armed men riding on two motorcycles looting citizens at gunpoint.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them and tried to escape under the cover of fire, resultantly, one policeman, Abid Shah, got injured. In retaliation, the police also fired back and killed two of the four suspects on the spot, while the other two managed to escape from the scene.

The police also claimed to have recovered a motorcycle, arms and looted cell phones from suspects. The injured cop was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment, and the bodies of the suspects were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where one of them was identified as Wajid Ali while the other suspect was yet to be identified. The police said they were looking for the suspects who fled the scene, adding that a case had been registered while an investigation was underway.