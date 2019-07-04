Couple among four held for ‘robbing jewellery shop’

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a couple and two others for their involvement in a robbery at a jewellery shop in District Central on Eidul Fitr.

A jewellery shop located in the Hyderi Market was robbed on Eidul Fitr in June. In connection with the robbery, the District Central police arrested a couple, identified as Habibur Rehman and Sumera, and their two accomplices, identified as Waqar Ahmed and Adeel Manzur, on Thursday.

The police also claimed to have recovered around three kilogrammes of gold worth Rs50 million from the suspects. Police officials said the whole gang comprised 15 members, of whom they had arrested four. They claimed that the remaining members of the gang had escaped to Punjab.

According to the police, the gang was involved in various incidents of robberies. Police officials said the gang robbed the jewellery shop in the Hyderi Market on the first day of Eidul Fitr and it took around 21 hours for them to complete their operation as they entered the jewellery shop after breaking the wall of a shoe shop next to it. A case has already been registered and further investigations are under way.

Ex-bank officer arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a former relationship manager of a private bank for fraudulent activities.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the suspect, Sohail Qaiser, had been nominated in an FIR and he was arrested on directives issued by the director of the FIA Sindh Commercial Bank Circle.

The suspect allegedly used fake signatures of various account holders of the bank and embezzled a large amount of money around Rs50 million. He reportedly confessed to his fraudulent practices during interrogation.

Man killed

A man died after being shot near Peoples Chowrangi on Thursday. The Brigade police said 35-year-old Riaz Haji Rahim, alias Billa, was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after he was wounded, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His body was later handed over to his family. According to police reports, the deceased had been a resident of the Chakiwara area of the Lyari neighbourhood. The incident took place after he arrived to visit someone in Lines Area. He used to work as an informer for the police in Lyari and he also had connections with the Lyari gang war. He also used to run a gambling business. Police sources further said that he recently had a dispute with members of a rival gang over the matter of extortion.