Fri Jul 05, 2019
Omani firm keen to expand business

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Oman Trading International Ltd (OTI) on Thursday expressed its desire to expand its footprint in Pakistan’s energy market and engage with its petroleum sector, including signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan LNG Limited, increasing volumes of gasoline, petroleum products and LPG.

A delegation of the company led by Sheikh Mohammed Al Marhoon, Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan, and executive director of the company, Said Al Maawali, called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar on Thursday.

Oman Trading International is one of Oman's leading conglomerates with interests in various sectors of the country’s economy.

Mawaali expressed OTI International’s desire to expand its footprint in Pakistani market, which he termed one of the key markets in the region and an important component of OTI’s expansion plans in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and South Asian region.

