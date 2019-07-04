KTBA seeks FBR clarification

KARACHI: Tax practitioners on Thursday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to accept amnesty declaration of those persons who made payments on the last date.

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA), in a letter to FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, said that many people had made payment, but due to unavoidable conditions, they failed to file their declarations timely.

KTBA President Rehan Siddiqui said the government announced extension in the due date for amnesty till July 3, 2019. However, at 4:00pm on July 3, 2019, the FBR issued a clarification on its website that the last date to file the amnesty was actually with a time limit of 5:00pm, against the general belief and tacit understanding that any due date in the English calendar ends only at the midnight.

"The publication issued by the FBR at the last moment created unwarranted panic among the taxpayers who were taken aback by this sudden swing in the policy statement of the only regulator of federal taxes in the country and instantly logged on to IRIS to file their declaration on time, which resulted in the crashing of the system. The IRIS system was completely unable to handle the overload."

In view of the above misgivings and uncertainties, which were completely unavoidable, the KTBA requested the FBR chairman to issue a clarification in this behalf that all those who have submitted the PSID in the bank till the close of banking hours of July 3, 2019, but were unable to file their declarations on time due to IRIS failure, their declaration would be considered as deemed to have been declared on time and duly accepted.