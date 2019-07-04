Hubco raises Rs7bln in right issue

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) has raised Rs7 billion in the country’s largest-ever right issue at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a statement issued by the company said on Thursday.

The right issue is priced at Rs50/share and the company has issued 140 million shares, as decided by the Hubco board of directors. Considering the size of the offering, the right issuance is viewed as one of the largest share offering in the PSX history.

“The purpose of rights issuance is to raise funds, which will be utilised to consolidate Hubco’s energy portfolio and increase its shareholding in China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) from 26 percent to 47.5 percent,” said Khalid Mansoor, chief executive of Hubco.

CPHGC is a joint venture between China Power International Holding Ltd (CPIH) and Hubco under which development, construction and operation of two 660MW each imported coal-fired power plants are being funded by the two companies.

Both the units of CPHGC have been synchronised with the national grid and the project is expected to start its commercial operations by August. With the aim of “Fueling lives through energy”, Hub Power Company currently produces over 1,600MW through its three plants located in Hub in Balochistan, Narowal in Punjab and Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, generating around eight percent of the total power generation capacity of the country.

The company is the only power producer in Pakistan with four upcoming projects listed in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and currently under-construction, namely imported coal-based China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC) in Hub, Thar Energy Limited (TEL) and Thalnova Power Thar (Pvt) Ltd and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) at Thar Block II. The power generation capacity of the company will enhance to over 3,580MW after completion of the aforementioned power projects.