Forex reserves rise to $14.443 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $14.443 billion during the week ended June 28 from $14.351 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Thursday. However, the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell to $7.272 billion from $7.282 billion. “During the week ended June 28, 2019, the SBP received inflows of $500 million from Qatar as placement of funds. After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, the SBP reserves decreased by $9 million during the week,” the central bank said in a statement. The forex reserves held by commercial banks rose to $7.170 billion from $7.069 billion.
