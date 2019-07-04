How this budget hit the rich on the raw

LAHORE: The incumbent government and military are on same page on economic reforms and this unanimity has made the task of distracters of budgetary tax measures quite difficult.

Big businesses always ensure that they are not involved in any agitation. The small businesses need at least morale and financial support of big businesses to organise effective strikes. There has been no political consensus on economic way forward. The situation on ground is fluid.

The traders have started issuing threats of shutter-down strikes but the movement lacks vigor. In Punjab the provincial minister for industries have engaged traders and assured them of getting them some concessions. Will he be able to convince the economic managers? Any backtracking on the measures would increase the pressure on the government to do more.

We have already seen that Federal Board of Revenue’s move to (FBR) introduce the condition of incorporation of computerised national identity card (CNIC) number on purchases above Rs50,000 triggered suggestions to defer it for at least one year.

The electoral politics also plays a decisive role in shaping the demands of trade associations. The tone of association representatives is becoming more and more populist as their elections, due in September, are drawing nearer.

Take for instance the stance of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Immediately after the budget was announced the LCCI president termed it a balanced budget that would spur industrial activities. A few weeks later the president was having second thoughts about the withdrawal of zero-rating facility for five exporting sectors. He had to succumb to the pressure of manufacturers that have huge clout in chamber politics. This is not all the same, the same gentleman on Wednesday warned the government that the trading activities would come to halt if the condition of recording CNIC of buyers was not withdrawn or deferred for a year during which an awareness campaign on the benefits of the CNIC should be run for traders.

It seems that the economic managers are enjoying the situation. They have given a strong impression that none of the budgetary measures introduced to enhance documentation and revenues would be changed. The tussle between the proponents and opponents of the budgetary measures looks like a chess game, where the government side has an upper hand. The big businesses do not mind annoying the political government but they do not want to earn the ire of forces that matter.

They would in most likelihood refrain from providing the finances to the small traders for organising a long shutter down strike. The traders on their own might observe shutter down strike for a few days but would not be able to prolong it. The government side is playing the game prudently.

Immediately after the passage of budget the chief of army staff took all the corps commanders in confidence on government’s economic policies and obtained a sort of approval from the commanders. At the same time the government has intensified actions against opposition leaders and any agitation from their end would be considered an attempt to save their skin by putting pressure on the government. For moneyed class the taking over of their undeclared properties is a nightmare and they would not like to throw their support for the traders.

The budget has hurt common man like any other budgets of past governments but it has hit the rich as intensely. They may recover the indirect taxes imposed on their products from the consumers, but they are finding it increasingly difficult to hide their ill-gotten wealth. They are unable to hide the bank accounts in which they parked their untaxed money. They are now liable to justify the property and wealth they have created much above their known sources of income. They are making all efforts to save their skill and cannot distract themselves by promoting agitation against the government and powers that be.

Another segment of society that is feeling the heat is the bureaucracy. They have also accumulated vast wealth. They know that the powers that matter have their record with them. The bureaucracy is needed to assist the state in nabbing the tax evaders. The government has not yet announced any action against serving bureaucrats. This is inconceivable that all of them were honest in the past. It is also inconceivable that the data available with the FBR and the NADRA have somehow missed them. They hope that they will be spared if they fully cooperate with the government.