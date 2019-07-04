Rupee extends gains

The rupee extended gains in the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, as the approval from the International Monetary Fund’s executive board for a $6 billion loan helped bolster the currency, traders said.

The rupee gained Rs1.04, or 0.66 percent, to close at 156.56 against the dollar in the interbank market. It had settled at 157.61 on Wednesday. In the kerb market, the rupee managed to gain 50 paisas and close at 157 against the dollar, compared with 157.50 in the previous session.

Traders said the currency kept rising after the IMF’s executive board approved a 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan amounting to $6 billion. The IMF has also decided to release an upfront amount of $1 billion this month.

“Investors are bullish that the IMF loan along with financial assistance from other bilateral and multilateral lenders will ease pressure on the balance of payments and increase foreign exchange reserves," a trader said.

The IMF, in its statement, said a flexible, market determined exchange rate will shore up official reserves, which will provide a buffer against external shocks.

The government had already implemented this, which is evident from the recent volatility in the rupee based on the prevailing supply / demand dynamics. The fund’s support programme is expected to coalesce broader support from international creditors over $38 billion, which will more or less cater to the external financing need of the country during the programme period.