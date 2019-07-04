London stabbing victim named

LONDON: A man who was stabbed in broad daylight has been named as 40-year-old Tesfa Campbell. Campbell, from Croydon, south London, was found with stab injuries on Latchmere Road, Battersea, at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, and died in hospital at 7.40pm that day, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from the force’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time, particularly around Latchmere Leisure Centre. At this stage there have been no arrests.

Campbell’s next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, leading the investigation, said: “At this stage we believe that the victim was walking down Burns Road with another man.

“As the two approached the junction with Latchmere Road, he was stabbed by the second man who then fled the scene on foot. We are doing all we can to find out who is responsible for this murder and are appealing to anyone who may have any information, including any dashcam footage, to come forward.”