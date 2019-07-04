Second railway worker killed by train is named

LONDON: A second railway worker who was struck and killed by a train has been named as 58-year-old Michael Lewis.

A tribute from his family said Lewis, known as Spike, was “known by everyone, and loved by everyone”. Lewis, from North Cornelly, near Bridgend, was killed alongside colleague Gareth Delbridge, 64, from Kenfig Hill, after being hit by the passenger service while working on tracks near Port Talbot in South Wales on Wednesday morning.

Both men were wearing ear defenders and could not hear the train approaching, police believe. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said a third track worker was “very close to being struck” and required treatment for shock.

On Thursday, British Transport Police (BTP) issued a photo and tribute on behalf of Lewis’s family. The family tribute said: “He was known by everyone, and loved by everyone. We would like to thank everyone so much for their support during this difficult time and ask that we are now given the space we need to grieve.”

A post on Twitter from Delbridge’s local rugby club, Kenfig Hill RFC, said his death was “tragic”. It said: “The fatal accident in Margam involving workers from Network Rail included one of our own, Gareth ‘Gazzers’ Delbridge. We offer our deepest sympathy to Gareth’s family at this desperately sad time.”