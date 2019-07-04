Tories compared to ‘demented Gollum’ in talk of ‘precious’ union

LONDON: Conservative MPs appear to sound like a “demented Gollum” when they talk about the “precious, precious, precious” union, according to the SNP.

Pete Wishart drew upon the Lord Of The Rings irritant’s catchphrase as he mocked Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest pronouncement on her party’s desire to protect the relationship between the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Addressing MPs, the SNP Commons leader said: “Can we have a debate about the precious, precious, precious union because the Tories are beginning to sound like a demented Gollum about to throw the ring that unites them all into Mount Doom, which is probably quite apt. The Prime Minister is in Scotland today with yet another devolution plan, and no of course it’s not another desperate attempt to salvage the precious.

“This is the problem, and they just don’t get it, because for the Tories it’s all about doing things to Scotland - it’s never about listening to what Scotland actually wants, the type of nation we want to be. Scotland will never accept their buffoon’s Brexit. For them, Scotland is probably already lost. The precious is already beginning to melt in the pyre.” Commons Leader Mel Stride, in his reply, noted both he and Wishart love the Rolling Stones. He joked: “I once believe (Wishart) recorded a cover of a Rolling Stones classic for charity. A song that, given the Scottish people’s firm rejection of independence, has served as the Scottish National Party anthem.”