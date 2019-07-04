Corbyn warns against Osborne heading IMF

LONDON: Jeremy Corbyn has warned against George Osborne being appointed as head of the International Monetary Fund.

The Labour leader was commenting after reports suggested the Conservative former chancellor was preparing a campaign for the powerful role. “George Osborne, architect of UK austerity, and the IMF, leading global enforcer of austerity, would be a dangerous combination,” Corbyn said.

“We need to build a new global economic order for the many, not continue imposing destructive policies on behalf of the few.” A spot at the top of the fund arose after current chief Christine Lagarde was nominated to be the president of the European Central Bank.

Osborne has gone on to take a number of roles in the private sector after being sacked by Theresa May. He is the editor of the London Evening Standard, adviser to US investment giant Blackrock and a Northern Powerhouse Partnership chairman.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman was also critical, citing the US President’s choices for the Federal Reserve Bank. “Hey, why not? If (Donald) Trump is nominating people who got everything wrong about monetary policy for the Fed, why not someone who insisted that austerity is expansionary for the IMF?” he tweeted. Shadow Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds accused Osborne of wrecking the economy, presiding over an “explosion” in homelessness and foodbanks and for plummeting living standards. “He isn’t fit to hold even one job, let alone the many he has and the more he seems to want,” she added.

Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt also warned against the move, albeit for a different reason and with a different tone. Tweeting the front page of the Standard with the headline Reverse Ferret For Hunt On Foxes, the Foreign Secretary said: “Don’t go George you’d be wasted at the IMF...”