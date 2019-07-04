close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 5, 2019

86 missing as boat sinks in Mediterranean

Top Story

 
July 5, 2019

Ap Agencies

TUNIS: A boat carrying 86 migrants from Libya has sunk in the Mediterranean.Just three people on board survived and 82 are missing, according to the UN migration agency. The incident off the Tunisian city of Zarzis came a day after a deadly air strike on a Libyan detention centre that killed at least 44 migrants.

Tunisian fishermen came across the sinking boat and were able to pull out four men, but could not find any of the other passengers on the boat, said Lorena Lando, head of the International Organisation for Migration in Tunisia. One of the four, a man from the Ivory Coast, died and the other three remain in hospital.Earlier this week, another boat from Libya made it to the Tunisian port of Sfax with 65 people on board.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus