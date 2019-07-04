Peers’ no-deal Brexit inquiry demand to be considered ‘carefully’, says minister

LONDON: The government has failed to commit to a no-deal Brexit inquiry demanded by peers. Commons Leader Mel Stride said the proposal would be considered “very carefully” as a potential further way to discuss the matter. The House of Lords voted 245 to 99, majority 146, to set up a joint committee of the Commons and the Lords to examine the costs and implications of leaving the EU without a deal.

They want the findings of the committee to be reported by September 30, given Brexit is scheduled for October 31. Peers hope the vote could trigger a debate in the Commons on the impact of no deal before the summer recess. For Labour, shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz highlighted Chancellor Philip Hammond’s warning of a £90 billion “hit” to the Treasury’s coffers in the event of a no-deal Brexit. She added there was “absolutely amazing” support for the motion in the Lords. Vaz also questioned if the Commons would sit through conference recess, which usually occurs between mid-September and early October.

In his reply, Stride said of the Lords motion: “We will of course consider that very carefully when it comes to this House.” He said the potential consequences of a no-deal Brexit had been debated “at length” by MPs.