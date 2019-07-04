Govt has nothing to do with Rana Sanaullah’s arrest: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the government has nothing to do with the recent arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Rana Sanaullah as the government does not believe in political victimisation.

According to Geo News, the Premier made the remarks while chairing a party session where the political situation following the arrests of opposition figures was discussed. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not have the vision of political victimisation,” he said.

Khan said the institutions and judiciary are independent and those who are arrested should clarify themselves before the court. “The opposition wants to hide its crimes by accusing the government,” he said. Khan also delved on his tax amnesty scheme, saying the government had given ample opportunity to people to declare their assets in the Assets Declaration Scheme and now it would take indiscriminate action. Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi said the Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah and these will be presented in a court of law.

Addressing a news conference along with ANF Director General Maj-Gen Arif, he said Rana Sanaullah had been arrested by the ANF after receiving a lead from a person arrested from Faisalabad Airport. He said the Sanaullah’s movements were observed for the last many days, and three times he (Rana Sanaullah) was not stopped by the ANF as female members of his family were travelling with him.

The minister also said the value of the drugs recovered from Rana Sanaullah was about Rs million to Rs160 million in the international market.

In Sukkur, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshid Shah urged political workers and the public to check their car trunks before travelling. Speaking to the media, Shah said: “If the economy can be improved by putting us in prison, then go ahead and put us behind bars. We have no issue with it. Imran Khan has never been to prison but we have and we do not have an issue.”