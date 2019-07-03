Erra tells PAC body its budget reduced

ISLAMABAD: The Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra) told the Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that in the current PSDP, the budget of the Erra reduced to extent that it was only enough for the salaries of the employees.

Convener of the Subcommittee of PAC Noor Alam Khan directed Erra to write a letter to the prime minister for the release of the funds. The meeting of the PAC Subcommittee was held Wednesday with the chair of its Convener Noor Alam Khan.

During the examination of the Audit para related to Erra, the ERA officials told PAC subcommittee that Erra has completed the75 per cent infrastructure which was effected in 2005 earthquake while the remaining 25 per cent may take to 20 to 25 years as the Federal government allocated budget for their completion of the project was insufficient.

PAC member Khawaja Asif remarked that it was a serious and earthquake could occur anytime again as these areas were on fault line.

PAC member Shahid Akhtar Ali said there were reports of misappropriation in funds of the projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the local contractors did not work properly.

While Convener Subcommittee of PAC Noor Alam Khan expressed dissatisfaction over the reply of Islamabad Club management for the special audit.

The Islamabad Club management refused the audit through department of the Auditor General of Pakistan with replying that they did not come under the purview of the audit through AGP.

Administrator of Islamabad Club Jehanzeb told the committee that they were not answerable to the auditor general of Pakistan as they could not do the internal audit of the Islamabad Club. “Islamabad Club is an autonomous body that generated the Funds itself,” he told the committee.

However, convener of the subcommittee of the PAC Noor Alam Khan did not agree and said the land of the club owned by the government, and they have to accountable for every single penny they spend.