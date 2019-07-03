Raja Pervaiz indicted in Reshma, Gulf power projects

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, Islamabad on Wednesday indicted former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Reshma Power Generation Private Limited and Gulf Rental Power Private Limited scandals. Court summoned him again on August 7.

The AC resumed hearing of rental power plants reference including Reshma Power Generation Private Limited, Gulf Rental Power Private Limited scandals and Young Gen Power Ltd. Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appeared before the court.

The court indicted him in Reshma Power Generation Private Limited and Gulf Rental Power Private Limited scandals. He denied all allegations against him. The AC asked the prosecution to produce evidence and witnesses to establish the charges against the accused and adjourned the hearing till August 7. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is accused of misusing his authority during his tenure as minster for water and power. He allegedly approved increasing down payment to the rental power companies.

Meanwhile in another case, accountability court allowed to prosecution witness and Managing Director PEPCO for preparation to record his statement in Nandipur Power Project reference against former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

During the hearing, prosecution witness and MD Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Tahir Jamaal appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant him some time for preparation before his testimony. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till August 7.