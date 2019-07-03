Kashmiris protest joined by Pashtuns

ISLAMABAD: A large number of Kashmiris from across Europe held a peaceful protest in front of Palais de Nations (UN Headquarters) in Geneva and for the first time, Pakistani Pashtun joined Kashmiris in pledging full support to Kashmir freedom movement condemning Indian government and army’s rights abuses, and asked UN member states to support a plebiscite in Kashmir.

The protest was led by Altaf Hussain Wani, from Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf, former senior minister of Azad Kashmir government was the chief guest on the occasion. The Kashmir delegation, representing rights defenders from Azad Kashmir and IHK, is participating in the 41st session of Human Rights Council in Geneva, and includes Convener APHC Pakistan Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, and other senior Kashmiri leaders, like Sardar Amjad Yousaf, executive director of Kashmir Institute for International Relations, Mrs Shamim Shawl, Advocate Pervez Shah, Hassan Bana, Prof Shagufta Ashraf and Dr Sarah Shah.

Kashmir delegation to the United Nations Geneva organised a photo exhibit at Geneva Press Club, presenting a pictorial documentation of Indian human rights violations to the international community. This exhibit is based on the work of photojournalists on the ground in Indian Held Kashmir who have published their work in international media. Each picture is “dated, verified, captioned,” offering a real-time documentation of Indian abuses, said Altaf Hussain Wani, leader of the Kashmir delegation to Human Rights Council.

“This way the government of India can't claim we're using pictures from other conflicts,” said Ahmed Quraishi, member of Kashmir delegation and executive director, YFK--International Kashmir Lobby Group. The (YFK) is a non-partisan INGO, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.