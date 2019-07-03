close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

Punjab govt to provide Rs1,069 million to WASA

July 4, 2019

LAHORE:The Punjab Government will provide a grant of Rs1,069.46 million to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore for the completion of its ongoing development schemes during the current fiscal year 2019-20.

Urban Development Department of the province has approved more than 18 development schemes of the WASA Lahore while funds have also been allocated in the budget. These ongoing projects include: Storm Water Drainage System from Haji Camp to River Ravi ,Installation of Filtration Plants in Islampura ,Clean Drinking Water.

