Heavy floods feared this monsoon 80 to 90pc more snowfall recorded this year

ISLAMABAD: The snowfall in northern Pakistan during this season has been 80 to 90 percent more than previous years, and this coming monsoon, the country can face heavy floods, Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Chairman Ahmad Kamal informed the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources here Wednesday.

He said that below normal rains was expected in Sindh and Balochistan and the later can face drought-like situation, while northern Pakistan, KP and Punjab are expected to receive above normal rains during upcoming monsoon season.

The Senate Committee on Water Resource met here under Senator Shamim Afridi who is also Implementation Secretary of Mirani Dam to complete the list of the Mirani Dam affected people within one month. Secretary Implementation said that money is available for them but the list has not been finalised. He added that the federal government has provided Rs930 million for them. About the exact claims, he said that it can be determined later, however he said that Rs3 billion will be provided to the affected people.

Senator Sassui Pilijo said that the Sindh is facing up to 40pc shortage of water and this province is being victimised by using this water tool. She said there is acute shortage of water in entire coastal region.

She expressed fear of the seriousness of sea intrusion along the coastal areas of Sindh which can result in the sinking of Badin and Thatta by 2030, followed by Karachi by 2050.

Senator Gianchand also expressed concern over the situation and said that hundreds and thousands of kanal of land has been submerged by the sea intrusion. He said that the issue must be taken seriously.

Secretary water resource ministry Muhammad Ashraf told the committee that the sea intrusion and erosion of land was the provincial subject and the province should handle it. Senator Sassui Pilijo said that it is not a provincial subject.

Secretary said that they had supplied water to Sindh according to demand of the province and even provided it more than its demands. Sindh was supplied around 125,000 cusec more water despite the objection of the Punjab province.

Member IRSA Sindh said that at Kotri, Sindh is facing 40 percent water shortage. Secretary water resources said that within three to four days the water shortage of Sindh will be reduced.

Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sher Zaman Khan also briefed the committee. Exchange of hot words took place between Sassui Pilijo and Chairman IRSA during the meeting.

When Sassui Pilijo tried to speak during the briefing of the Chairman IRSA, Sherzaman Khan asked her not to talk in the middle. “This is wrong you are not listening to me. You allow me to complete my briefing,” he asked.

“You don’t know how to talk to a senator,” she said. “You cannot talk to me like this,” she added. Sassui Pilijo said that she will bring privilege motion against Chairman IRSA in the Senate.

Secretary Water Resource also asked Sassui Pilijo to talk within the parameters of the law but she said that she is talking within the ambit of law.

She said that Sindh province is getting 40 percent less water and accused that Wapda’s reporting regarding water discharge from dams is faulty. The committee asked Wapda to come to the next meeting and brief the panel about the reporting method of the water in dams.