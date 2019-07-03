PUC issues code of conduct for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday said that “Road to Makkah Project' is great demonstration of Pak-Saudi Arabia friendship to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

“Saudi government is taking keen interest to facilitate pilgrims from all over the Muslim world. Pakistan lauded initiative of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman for including Pakistan in 'Road to Makkah Project' to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims,” he said while talking to media here on Wednesday at Jamia Masjid Ma’az bin Jabal (Islamabad). The PUC chairman stated that training workshops are being arranged all over Pakistan in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council to educate pilgrims about Haj rituals. Pakistan Ulema Council has also released code-of-conduct to educate and guide pilgrims for their stay in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during Haj days.

Pakistan Ulema Council has also announced to ensure every possible coordination between officials of Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and officials of Haj in Saudi Arabia to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims during Haj days.

In connection with 'Road to Makkah Project' immigration for Pakistani pilgrims will be made in Pakistan ahead of scheduled flights for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under this project, Pakistani pilgrims have not wait hours for immigration clearance as practiced in past.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also announced that 'Unity of Ummah Conference' will be held in 2nd week of July 2019 in Islamabad. Following code-of-conduct has been issued by the PUC for guidance of Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

1) Ensure implementation on Saudi rules and regulations and also follow instructions of respective group leader

2) Try to stay away from controversial issues during stay in Saudi Arabia

3) Stay away from any political meetings and political gatherings

4) Do not make political sloganeering during Haj days in Saudi Arabia

5) Do not indulge in any political controversies and campaigning

6) Ensure cooperation and coordination with Saudi Law enforcement agencies during Haj days

7) Do not sit on alleys and paths aimlessly

8) Do not take any medicine without doctor's prescription

9) Women and elderly should specifically stay away from rush-paces and say prayers at their respective residences in peak rush hours.

10) Youth included in the groups should take care of elderly, women and patients specifically during Haj days

11) Follow instructions and guidelines of instructors and group leaders while leaving for Mina and Arafat

12) Follow instructions of group leaders and guides on the eve of throwing pebbles at the satan.