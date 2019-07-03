Hosts virtually knock Pakistan out of World Cup

LONDON: England thrashed New Zealand by 119 runs to march into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992 and in the process almost knocked Pakistan out of the race for a spot in last four.

Despite England’s huge win, Pakistan will still need to defeat Bangladesh by 316 runs in their last group game on July 5 at Lord’s in order to qualify for the semi-finals. This means if Pakistan manages to pile up 400 against Bangladesh, they will need to bowl out the opposition for a mere 84 in order to make it to the last four.

Any victory by a smaller margin would mean that New Zealand will go through because of a much superior net run-rate despite losing their last three group games in a row.

The Pakistanis are currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table with nine points and a net run-rate of -0.792.

Pakistan will need a huge miracle to be able to join Australia, India and England in the World Cup semi-finals.

They have been on a forceful comeback, having won their last three group matches – against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan – in a row.

But a seven-wicket defeat against West Indies in their opening game of the tournament which really dented their run-rate has come back to haunt them. The Pakistanis were thrashed by Windies in that game in Nottingham after getting bowled out for just 105.

The Pakistani camp was visibly disappointed following England’s second win in a row. Pakistan needed England to lose either against India or New Zealand to have any realistic chance of qualifying for the semis.

But England defeated India in controversial circumstances and later thumped the Black Caps to stay in the hunt for their first ever World Cup title.

The Pakistanis are fully well that their World Cup campaign is all but over. Bangladesh are in a good form and were in the hunt for a place in the semis before falling to India in their previous game. Beating them by a whopping margin of 214 runs or more remains a near impossible task.

But mathematically, Pakistan are still not out of the World Cup. Whether that’s any consolation for their fans is a different question.