PTI’s Swati richest, PPP’s Lal poorest senator

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Azam Swati of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the richest senator with his assets valuing at over Rs1.85 billion, according to the details released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission has released the statement of assets and liabilities of the members of the Senate for the year 2018-19. Swati, who is federal minister for parliamentary affairs, is followed by Senator Taj Afridi with assets worth Rs1.30 billion.

Under the law, each member of the Parliament and four provincial assemblies has to submit details of assets and liabilities and their family members, including spouses and children.

Contrary to them, the PPP’s Anwar Lal has lowest assets, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed has assets of Rs2.3 million and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq owns assets a bit more i.e. worth Rs3.1 million.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani owns assets worth Rs100 million, while Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwala is the owner of assets worth over Rs260 million.

Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz owns assets over Rs230 million, while Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem owns assets over Rs480 million.

Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq has assets worth over Rs10 million. However, according to the Election Commission, he also owns as many as seven properties.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mehmood owns assets over Rs330 million, while PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Senator Waleed Iqbal own assets worth Rs18 million, Rs330 million and Rs130 million, respectively.

The PML-N senators Asif Kirmani and Mushahidullah Khan have assets worth over Rs40 million and Rs24 million, respectively, whereas Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sherry Rehman and A Rehman Malik own assets worth Rs250 million and Rs80 million, while the same party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has assets over Rs170 million and Farooq H Naek has assets valued at over Rs90 million.

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani’s assets value at Rs120 million, while Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi owns assets over Rs410 million.