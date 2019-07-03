DOMESTIC CRICKET STRUCTURE: PM’s letter urges departments to back new format

ISLAMABAD: Some leading departments, which have the history of raising quality cricket teams during all these decades, are in the process of packing up as far as their cricket establishment and administration is concerned after a letter they received from the Prime Minister Office, directing them to support the proposed Provincial Cricket Associations.

The letter, written to all the leading departments, suggested that PM supports the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) idea — the departments should come forward to support and sponsors newly-proposed provincial associations.

The letters says: “Prime Minister/Patron-in-Chief of PCB has seen and is in agreement with the proposal of the Board in principle (about the new domestic first-class format). The PM has also desired that the respective organisations managing professional teams may extend all possible support to the newly-created provincial teams in collaboration with the PCB in achieving its endeavours.”

‘The News’ has taken up the matter with no less than two departmental representatives. Both agreed that the letter they have received is vague and contradictory in nature and also unclear in many ways.

“We have not been given any clear direction rather it is a suggestion and sought of advice for the departments to help and support the proposed provincial associations that would form the new domestic first-class cricket structure in the country,” the official said.

He made it clear that when there would be no direct participation of the departmental teams in the premier national tournaments, there would be no use of keeping cricket departments and teams.

“The sports budget that is there solely for cricket would then be diverted for other purposes and for other sports. We have already received instructions from the top to start packing up cricketing setup including teams. So if we would not be having any teams then why should we be having our cricketing budget,” he said.

Secondly, he said why these departments would donate money to a profitable organisation like the PCB. “If at all we have budget with us, we would prefer supporting other sports and activities rater donating it to the PCB. There is no justification in sponsoring another organisation that already has enough to cater for its needs.”

Another leading department official said that every organisation whether it is an autonomous body, organisation or a bank is governed by its own rules.

“Our every move is governed by our laws and traditions. We have our governing boards to give us directions. At the time when we would not be having our own cricketing teams and departments, there would be no use in investing money under that segment. Sponsoring the PCB’s domestic structure is not supported by departments’ charter. If we commit such huge money how we would justify it in audit,” he said.

He added that the letter coming from the PM Office was never meant to bind any department. “It may be a desire or suggestion as there is no enforcement factor involved in it. Still we are thinking in terms of packing up cricketing matters.”

The official admitted that unless and until a clear direction supported by law of the land would be issued, the departments would not be in a position to move any further on the matter.

“In fact we have started thinking in terms of wrapping up our cricketing departments.”

When ‘The News’ approached a PCB official for his comments, he said he was not in possession of the letter. “I am sure things would be much clear and brighter once we receive the amended PCB constitution.”It is believed that new amended constitution would have no binding on the departments.