BD opposition members sentenced to death

DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh on Wednesday sentenced to death nine opposition activists over an attack on a train carrying current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago, a prosecutor said.

A further 25 activists from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were jailed for life and 13 other members jailed for 10 years by the court in Pabna, prosecutor Akhtaruzzaman Mukta told AFP. "Thirty-four of the convicts were present when the judge delivered the verdict. Others have been fugitive for years," Mukta said.

The BNP, whose leader Khaleda Zia was jailed last year for corruption in a case that her supporters say is politically motivated, said the new verdicts were aimed at crippling the party. "It is a fabricated case and the verdict is a farce," BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed told AFP, adding the judgement was "stage-managed" by the government to inject fear among the opposition.