CIIE a chance to find market for Pak goodsin China

SHANGHAI: The forthcoming 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be an excellent opportunity for Pakistani businessmen and traders to find out a reasonable share of their goods in the fast-growing Chinese market.

This time CIIE will be carried out on a larger scale and a higher level, aiming for better quality and stronger innovation results, Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong said at a news conference. He said the friendly countries like Pakistan should be well-prepared for participation in this Mega event to enhance their export to China.

China will be glad providing a big pavilion to the Pakistani side to display their products. The participants needed to adopt innovative approach, while keeping high quality of their products, he added.

Scheduled to be held here from Nov 5 to 10, this year's CIIE will see its exhibition area expanded to 300,000 square meters from 270,000 sq m last year, said Ying. Similar to the first CIIE, exhibitions at the country pavilion, business exhibitions and international economic forum will be the three key aspects of the CIIE.

So far, more than 50 countries have confirmed their presence at the country exhibition pavilion. While 200 Fortune 500 companies took part in last year's show, the number will increase to at least 250 this year.

According to Ying, the municipal government of Shanghai will make more efforts to exert CIIE's impact in a wider area. With this expo, the city will build the Hongqiao area - where the CIIE exhibition hall is located - into an international open hub serving as a central business area and a new platform for international trade. Meanwhile, the Hongqiao area will be built into a demonstration and trading center for bonded import goods.