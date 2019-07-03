Six killed in BD textile factory blaze

DHAKA: Fire tore through a textile factory in central Bangladesh killing at least six people, officials said Wednesday. The fire brigade took 12 hours to control the blaze at the huge factory in Sreepur, near the capital Dhaka, which cast fresh attention on safety in Bangladeshi factories after a series of disasters.

The fire spread quickly late Tuesday as water supplies to the fire hydrant ran out, local fire chief Akhter uz Zaman told AFP. The fire brigade said six bodies had been recovered. With about half of the complex destroyed, emergency services were searching for other victims, Zaman added. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the cause of the blaze.