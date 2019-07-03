2 govt officials held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Wednesday arrested two government officials on the charge of taking bribe at Hafizabad.

ACE Regional Director Zohaib Mushtaq told that accused Muhammad Attiq, a clerk of the Excise and Taxation Department, was demanding bribe from a citizen to remove tax of his shop while accused Muhammad Aslam, field assistant of the Agriculture Department, was demanding bribe from a citizen. After approval from the higher authorities, the ACE circle officer Ansar Maan conducted raids and held both the officials while receiving bribe from the citizens.

24 OUTLAWS HELD IN SEARCH OPERATION: Police on Wednesday arrested 24 outlaws, including nine proclaimed offenders, during search operations here.

The police conducted search operation at Civil Lines, Satellite Town, Jinnah Road and other areas and conducted biometric verification of nearly 1,600 persons. During the search operations, the police arrested nine proclaimed offenders, eight court absconders and three drug pushers while illegal arms were also recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of an old man was found from Pindi Bypass on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the local police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for postmortem.