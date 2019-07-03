Fire breaks out at plaza, valuables worth lakhs gutted

LAHORE: Fire erupted at Galaxy Shopping Centre due to unknown reason and reduced valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes Wednesday. Five fire tenders of Rescue 1122 responded and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. The plaza was engulfed with thick smoke which created difficulty in rescue and fire fighting. Fire was controlled within half an hour after hectic efforts.