Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Fire breaks out at plaza, valuables worth lakhs gutted

National

July 4, 2019

LAHORE: Fire erupted at Galaxy Shopping Centre due to unknown reason and reduced valuables worth lakhs of rupees to ashes Wednesday. Five fire tenders of Rescue 1122 responded and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. The plaza was engulfed with thick smoke which created difficulty in rescue and fire fighting. Fire was controlled within half an hour after hectic efforts.

