Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Death of citizen: Jaranwala SP removed, DSP, other cops suspended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

LAHORE: IG Punjab removed Jaranwala Division SP Hassan Afzal from his post and suspended Kharianwala DSP, SHO and 10 members of a raiding team over death of a citizen during arrest Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Maqsood Ahmad. IG had taken action over the inquiry report of Faisalabad CPO. He also ordered accountability branch to hold regular inquiry into the incident to fix responsibility.

