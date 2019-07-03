Excessive taxes: Power loom outlets announce strike

FAISALABAD: After All-Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, the sizing and power loom factories association also announced closing down their units against the levy of 17 percent Sales Tax and increase of other taxes on textile processing units.

Addressing a joint press conference, the sizing and power loom outlets association leaders Shakeel Ansari, Zahid Rashid, Waheed Khaliq Ramay and ex-FCCI chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz said sharp reduction in the denomination of rupee against US dollar and levy of 17 percent Sales Tax and other taxes they were compelled to close the units.

They said the closure of the units would result in the joblessness of thousands of workers and it would also affect the entire chain of textile sector in the country. They urged the government to withdraw the 17 percent Sales Tax on textile sector and reduce other taxes.

They said if their demands were ignored, factory owners and workers would stage a constant protest against the government till the withdrawal of the 17 percent Sales Tax.

Production units of two bakeries sealed: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have sealed production units of two bakeries and sweet shops on the charge of using rotten eggs.

A PFA spokesman said on Wednesday the authority teams conducted surprise checking of bakeries and sweet shops and found that R&Y Confectionery and Jholay Lal Sweets and Bakers Ghulamabad Town were using rotten eggs for baking food and sweet items while the cleanliness and sanitary condition was also poor in their production units. Therefore, the teams sealed production units of both bakeries and further action was underway, he added.

Bailiffs recover two: Two bailiffs recovered two detainees from illegal custody of police of two stations on Wednesday. A bailiff appointed by Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi recovered a detainee from illegal custody of Nishatabad police.

Khizar Hayat, the father of detainee Umar Hayat, filed a plea with the court, submitting that his son was in illegal custody of Nishatabad police. The bailiff recovered the detainee. The second bailiff of Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood Basra recovered Nadeem Aslam from illegal custody of Sadr police. Wasim Aslam told the court that his brother was confined illegally by Sadr police.